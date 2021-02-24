Batyrzhan Jukembayev signs with MTK Global

MTK Global and Rick Mirigian announced the signing of world-ranked Kazakhstan superstar Batyrzhan Jukembayev.

The highly-rated super-lightweight fighter will be advised by MTK Global and managed by Mirigian, as he looks to build on the incredible success that has led to him being ranked #8 with the IBF and the WBC, #14 with the WBA, and #9 by Ring Magazine.

Undefeated Jukembayev (18-0, 14 KOs) has spent his entire career fighting in Canada, securing 14 huge wins by knockout whilst also holding a victory over former world champion Miguel Vazquez.

The 29-year-old looks destined for big things in his career after moving to the US, and he’s extremely excited to be teaming up with MTK Global and Mirgian.

Jukembayev said: “I am glad to be joining forces with Rick Mirigian and a big brand like MTK Global for the the next stage of my career. I’ve had great fights so far and now I feel ready to showcase my skills on the world stage.

“I’m a crafty southpaw from Kazakhstan who is 18-0 with 14 knockouts, so I promise to give exciting fights to the fans. Follow me to see some great boxing.

“I’ve come to America to fight the best. I’m confident that with my team and MTK Global behind me we will get a title shot soon.”

Manager Rick Mirigian said: “Batyr has flown under the radar but at 18-0 with 14 KOs and ranked in the top 10 across the board at 140lbs, his time has come for the big stage.

“He now lives in the USA, trains with coach Manny Robles, has MTK Global on board as his advisors and I look forward to working with them all, and with Camille and Eye of The Tiger who developed him and have done an incredible job to secure him some big fights soon.

“I think we have a possible Triple GGG here on our hands in the future.”

MTK Global CEO Bob Yalen added: “We are thrilled to welcome Batyrzhan Jukembayev to the team. He has quietly gone about his business but now he’s ready to show the world exactly what he is capable of.

“We already have a fantastic stable of elite Kazakhstan fighters, and we’re confident that we can help Batyrzhan lead from the front and achieve his dream of becoming world champion in the very near future.”

News on when Jukembayev will have his first bout as an MTK Global fighter will be announced in due course.