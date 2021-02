One of the hottest fights of 2020 saw then WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder defending his belt against then lineal champion Tyson Fury in the rematch. The pair squared off at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas a year ago today, February 22 (Feb 23 in Australia).

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout ended in Round 7 in favor of “The Gypsy King”, who dominated his opponent to become a new titleholder. The full fight video hit the stream today and is available up top.