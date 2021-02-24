UFC Full Fight Video: Ciryl Gane stops Junior dos Santos in the second round

Ciryl Gane is back inside the Octagon this coming weekend, when he faces fellow-heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the headliner of UFC Vegas 20. Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, featuring ranked No.7 heavyweight contender up against former champion in the division Junior dos Santos in their bout at UFC 256 in December 2020. You can watch it up top.

UFC Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs Gane airs live stream on ESPN+ in the US on Saturday February 27. In Australia the fight card is available on ESPN on Kayo and Fight Pass on Sunday February 28.