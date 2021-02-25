Canelo vs Yildirim Australia time: How to watch fight live stream and on TV, main event, undercard

Unified super middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) defends his WBC, WBA ‘Super’ and Ring Magazine titles against WBC mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim (21-2, 12KOs) on Saturday, February 27 in the US, which makes it Sunday, February 28 Australia date. The contest headlines the fight card taking place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL.

Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN. The start time is set for 12 pm AEDT.

Canelo vs Yildirim undercard features Julio Cesar Martinez making the third defense of his WBC flyweight title against McWilliams Arroyo. Among other bouts, Zhilei Zhang goes up against Jerry Forrest at heavyweight, and Diego Pacheco takes on Rodolfo Gomez Jr at super middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim Australia date, start time and how to watch

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim live stream online on DAZN and on Main Event via Foxtel. The date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, February 28 at 12 pm AEDT – Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne, Sydney time.

The actual Canelo vs Yildirim fight time is expected around 3 pm AEDT, when the main event fighters make their ring walk.

Canelo vs Yildirim Adelaide time (ACDT)

Canelo vs Yildirim start time in Adelaide, South Australia is set for Sunday, February 28 at 11:30 am ACDT. The main event is expected at around 2:30 pm ACDT.

Canelo vs Yildirim Brisbane time (AEST)

Canelo vs Yildirim start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, February 28 at 11 am AEST. The headline bout will begin at around 2 pm AEST.

Canelo vs Yildirim Darwin time (ACST)

Canelo vs Yildirim start time in Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, February 28 at 10:30 am ACST. The main event fight time is expected at approximately 1:30 pm ACST.

Canelo vs Yildirim Perth time (AWST)

Canelo vs Yildirim Perth time is set for Sunday, February 28 at 9 am AWST. The main event will commence at around 12 pm AWST.

Canelo vs Yildirim Christmas Island time (CXT)

Canelo vs Yildirim card on Christmas Island is set to begin at 8 am CXT. The headline-bout is expected at around 11 am CXT.

Canelo vs Yildirim card

The current Canelo vs Yildirim fight card looks as the following:

Saul Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s WBC, WBA and The Ring super middleweight titles

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo, 12 rounds, flyweight – Martinez’ WBC flyweight title

Zhilei Zhang vs. Jerry Forrest, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Diego Pacheco vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Alexis Espino vs. Ashton Sykes, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Alexis Eduardo Molina vs. TBD, 6 rounds, featherweight

Marc Castro vs. Raul Corona, 4 rounds, junior lightweight

Aaron Aponte vs. Harry Gigliotti, 4 rounds, junior welterweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Lester Brown, 4 rounds, lightweight