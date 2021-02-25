Kamshybek Kunkabayev eyes fights against top rated boxers, faces Server Emurlaiev in first title bout

Kamshybek Kunkabayev believes his return to the ring at MTK Fight Night on Saturday February 27 in Almaty can be the starting point for huge fights with some of the best cruiserweights in the world.

Advertisements

Undefeated Kunkabayev (2-0, 2 KOs) takes on another tough test against Server Emurlaiev (23-1, 8 KOs) at the Tynyshpayev Academy of Transport and Communications in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Boxing fans in the US can watch the event live stream on ESPN+, while international broadcast is available on IFL TV.

It is the first title fight of Kunkabayev’s career, with the vacant WBO Asia Pacific cruiserweight title also on the line, and the Kazakh phenom is hoping a victory here sets up a massive 2021.

Kunkabayev said: “This is the right opponent for my professional growth. This is my first title fight and this win can be the starting point for fights against boxers from the top ratings of various organisations.

“During the last few weeks, training has been focused on special exercises. I was training along with the national boxing team of Kazakhstan in the USA, and we developed endurance, speed and strength.

“I was satisfied with the two fights I had last year. The guys who I boxed were really strong and famous fighters with good experience in the professional ring.

“I have noticed a number of things that I can use on my upcoming opponent, but for now it is too early to talk about it. Let’s not spill the beans, the ring will show everything!”

Elsewhere on the card, Nurtas Azhbenov (10-0, 4 KOs) faces Evgeny Smirnov (13-1-3, 3 KOs) for the WBC Asia Continental lightweight title. Talgat Shayken (3-0, 2 KOs) has a big step up against Evgeny Pavko (18-3-1, 13 KOs).

Ali Baloyev (10-0, 7 KOs) meets Denis Tsaryuk (12-4, 10 KOs) in a cruiserweight contest. Abay Tolesh (6-1, 4 KOs) takes on Vasily Shtyk (2-2, 2 KOs). In addition, a clash of undefeated fighters sees Bagdat Uaydayev (3-0) face Sagyndyk Moldashev (2-0, 1 KO).

There is also a packed undercard, which features the likes of Torgynbek Amirov (3-0), Nurbol Sultanbay (4-0, 1 KO), Rakhat Seitzhan (3-0, 2 KOs), Nurdos Tolebay (4-0, 2 KOs), Aidos Medet (4-0, 3 KOs) and Zhansaya Rakhymberdi (2-0).