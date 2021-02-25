Michel Rivera vs Anthony Raices tops Dirrell vs Davis undercard – full lineup set

Highly touted undefeated prospect Michel Rivera takes another step toward world title contention, as he faces Anthony Raices in an 8/10-round super lightweight bout on Saturday February 27. The contest headlines the preliminary portion of PBC boxing fight card held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Advertisements

The telecast on FS1 and on FOX Deportes begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, and also includes Anthony Cuba faceoff Diego Elizondo in a four-round lightweight battle. The main card live on FOX kicks off at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, featuring two-time super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell up against Kyrone Davis in WBC super middleweight world title eliminator.

Born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and now living in Miami, the 22-year-old Rivera (19-0, 12 KOs) is widely considered one of the best prospects in boxing today. Rivera made his U.S. debut in June of 2019 by scoring a unanimous decision victory against then-unbeaten René Téllez Girón, who would go on to upset Karlos Balderas in his next fight. The explosive rising star followed that up by stopping José Luis Gallegos in September 2019 and scoring a vicious 10th-round TKO against Fidel Maldonado Jr. in February 2020. Last October, Rivera easily outpointed Ladarius Miller over 10 rounds in what was expected to be the toughest bout of his career.

Fighting out of his native Puerto Rico, the hard-hitting Raíces (13-4, 11 KOs) has been on a two-fight win streak since suffering a decision loss to Mykal Fox in May 2018. He won an eight-round decision over Víctor Vázquez in September 2018. Then in March 2019, Raíces scored a fifth-round TKO against Andrés Navarro in Philadelphia.

Cuba (1-0, 1 KO) is an 18-year-old prodigy who first turned heads as an amateur, winning two national championships. Fighting out of Fontana, California, Cuba enjoyed an impressive pro debut, scoring a third-round stoppage victory over Leon Cavalli in October 2020. He looks to continue his winning ways against Carson City, Nevada’s Elizondo (3-2-2) in their lightweight contest.

In off-TV undercard action, undefeated prospect Jose Valenzuela (6-0, 3 KOs) takes on veteran Clay Burns (9-10-2, 4 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight bout, unbeaten Leon Lawson (13-0, 6 KOs) faces Ramal Amanov (16-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight match, Arnold Alejandero (11-1, 10 KOs) battles Jeremy Abram (3-0, 2 KOs) in a six-round super featherweight bout and unbeaten Romuel Cruz (4-0, 2 KOs) meets Luis Valdés (7-6-1, 2 KOs) in a super bantamweight match.

The full Dirrell vs Davis fight card can be found below.

Dirrell vs Davis fight card

Main Card

Anthony Dirrell vs Kyrone Davis, 12-rounds, super middleweight – WBC super middleweight title eliminator

Jesus Ramos vs Jesus Bojorquez, 10 rounds, welterweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs Noe Lopez, 8 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

Michel Rivera vs Anthony Raices, 8/10 rounds, super lightweight

Anthony Cuba vs Diego Elizondo, 4 rounds, lightweight

Non-televised

Jose Valenzuela vs Clay Burns, 8 rounds, lightweight bout

Leon Lawson vs Ramal Amanov, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Arnold Alejandro vs Jeremy Abram, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Romuel Cruz vs Luis Valdes, 4 rounds, super bantamweight