Pablo Cesar Cano vs Jonathan Navarro set for Mar 20, co-headlines Ortiz Jr vs Hooker card

Seasoned slugger Pablo Cesar Cano (33-7-1, 23 KOs) will take on rising contender Jonathan Navarro (17-0, 9 KOs) in a 12-round fight for the WBC Silver International super lightweight title. The contest will serves as a new co-main event to Ortiz Jr vs Hooker fight card, taking place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, March 20.

Boxing fans around the world can watch the event live stream on DAZN, including the US, Australia and Mexico.

Highly touted heavyweight monster Arslanbek Makhmudov was originally slated to return in the co-main event. He will now return in April against a very big challenge. Details for Makhmudov’s return will be announced in the coming weeks.

“This co-main is a Golden Boy special — two guys who can crack, don’t take a step backwards and are always going for the knockout,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “With both guys having been off for more than a year due to Covid-19, each is hungry for a win and to position themselves in the mix at the top of the super lightweight division.”

Cano is a 31-year-old contender from Tlalnepantla, Mexico, who is coming off wins against Jorge “El Niño de Oro” Linares and Roberto “Massa” Ortiz. This young veteran of about 15 years has also defeated the likes of Ashley Theophane, Mauricio “El Maestro” Herrera and Ruslan Madiev, and he has participated in great battles against “Sugar” Shane Mosley, Paul “The Magic Man” Malignaggi and Erik “El Terrible” Morales. Cano will inch closer to a world title shot if can beat Navarro.

“I am very happy to be returning on such an important card on March 20” said Pablo Cesar Cano. “I am delighted for the chance to be active once again, especially because of all that has happened due to the pandemic. I am motivated, and I have a positive mentality. I’m going to make sure I train very hard to be at optimum shape on fight night.”

Navarro is a 24-year-old rising contender who scored his biggest win yet in 2018 when he beat then-undefeated prospect Damon Allen Jr. via technical knockout. Since then, he has scored two impressive wins, though he has been inactive since October 2019. Navarro plans to return to the ring and make a big statement in order to put himself in line for a world title shot.

“I am very excited for this fight,” said Jonathan Navarro. “You’re not going to want to miss it. This fight will be a big step up for me, and it will bring me closer to becoming a world champion. We are working very hard back at camp and making sure we are prepared for Cano. I’m coming to make a statement in the 140-pound division. I will let everyone know that I’m coming for a belt very soon!”

Ortiz Jr vs Hooker is a 12-round bout for the WBO International welterweight title. The current fight card looks as the following:

Vergil Ortiz vs. Maurice Hooker, 12 rounds, welterweight – for vacant WBO international welterweight title

Pablo Cesar Cano vs. Jonathan Navarro, 12 rounds, super lightweight – for WBC Silver International super lightweight title

Anabel Ortiz vs. Seniesa Estrada, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Ortiz’s WBA minimumweights title

Luis Hernandez vs. Alex Martin, 10 rounds, super lightweight

George Rincon vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Hector Valdez vs. Alberto Torres, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Oscar Acevedo vs. James Wilkins, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. TBA, 6 rounds, cruiserweight