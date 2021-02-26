Canelo Alvarez wants to fight four times in 2021, right now only focused on Avni Yildirim

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Avni Yildirim square off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on Saturday February 27, which makes it Sunday February 28 in Australia (start time here). The contest features unified WBC, WBA ‘Super’ and Ring Magazine super middleweight champion up against WBC mandatory challenger in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout.

The final pre-fight press conference was held earlier today. The main event and undercard competitors, as well as Matchroom Boxing head Eddie Hearn, were in attendance, sharing their thoughts and previewing the event.

“Cannot quite believe that we are promoting an event at the home of the Miami Dolphins this Saturday – the Hard Rock Stadium,” said Eddie Hearn. “The return of the pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez fighting just 8 weeks after unifying the division against Callum Smith in Texas. We are so excited. We are going to have 15,000 people in the building. Huge crowd there.”

Boxing fans in the US, Australia and the rest of the world can watch Canelo vs Yildirim live stream on DAZN. In Mexico the event airs live on TV Azteca.

“So proud to be here representing DAZN live this weekend. It’s an absolute honor to be working with, in my opinion, the greatest network in boxing right now. These guys have so much to bring you coming up– an unrivaled schedule.”

“One thing we love at Matchroom is giving young fighters the chance to succeed.”

“You look at Canelo Alvarez, and he was just all business up there. He wasn’t really joking around. I think he knows what could lie ahead.”

“What I like about Avni Yilridim is he’s a massive underdog in this fight. But I promise he will come with fire in his belly… This is a dream come true for him. On paper he should be outmatched, out classed and knocked out.”

“I’ve never seen a fighter like Canelo Alvarez upfront. What you’re seeing on Saturday is the best fighter of our generation, and it’s special to see.”

Canelo: I’m trying to make history

Unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez said he is looking to fight four times this year. Nevertheless, right now his focused is only on his Saturday’s rival.

“I respect all fighters,” Canelo said. “I respect the challenger that’s in front of me right now. I know he’s a strong fighter. I know he has a lot of tools. I have the same mentality. I’m trying to do my job, and I’m trying to make history.”

“I love being here. I love being in the gym. It’s my life. We’re going to take these fights fight-by-fight, and hopefully I can fight 4 times this year.”

“I’m focused on my rival Saturday. I know right now, this fight is the only one that exists for me, and I’m focused on what I have to do, my job for Saturday.”

Canelo Alvarez and Avni Yildirim at pre-fight press conference | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Yildirim: I’m ready for the world championship title

Avni Yildirim said it was his time and he was ready to earn the world title.

“I’m ready to be here,” Yildirim said. “Saturday is a big night for me and for my country, for all the fans. It’s a big chance for me, a big chance for my country. Everyone is waiting for the WBC belt. Maybe after the world championship title, boxing will get so big in my country.”

“He’s a big champion, everyone knows that. I’m ready for the world championship title for the big chance. It’s my time. Saturday, for everyone, it’s showtime.”

Ahead of squaring off inside the ring, Canelo and Yilidirim will step on the scales to make it official. The weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday February 26 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US, which converts to 5 am AEDT on Saturday February 27 in Australia. The full fight card can be found here.