Kamshybek Kunkabayev vs Server Emurlaiev live from Kazakhstan – start time, how to watch, undercard

Kamshybek Kunkabayev (2-0, 2 KOs) continues his fast track to a world title shot on Saturday February 27. Two-time World Championships silver medalist from Kazakhstan takes on Server Emurlaiev (23-1, 8 KOs) in a 10-rounder with WBO Asia Pacific cruiserweight title on the line. The contest headlines the fight card taking place at Baluan Sholak Sports Palace in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Boxing fans can watch Kunkabayev vs Emurlaiev card live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, and on IFL TV internationally. The start time is scheduled for 9 am ET / 6 am PT.

The 29-year-old Kunkabayev turned pro last August with a second-round stoppage over veteran Issa Akberbayev. Less than four months later, he dominated Serhiy Radchenko en route to a fourth-round knockout.

As an amateur, Kunkabayev notched victories over 2016 Olympic gold medalist and current heavyweight prospect Tony Yoka, 2019 World Championships gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov, and 2019 World Championships bronze medalist Maxim Babanin.

Emurlaiev (23-1, 9 KOs), who once challenged for an interim super middleweight world title, returned from a nearly nine-year layoff last Saturday and bested Ajmal Zarif via first-round disqualification.

Kunkabayev vs Emurlaiev undercard

Kazakh prospect Nurtas Azhbenov (10-0, 4 KOs) will fight Russian veteran Evgeny Smirnov (13-1-3, KOs) in a 10-rounder for the vacant WBC Asian Boxing Council Continental lightweight belt.

Welterweight prospect Talgat Shayken (3-0, 2 KOs), a 20-year-old from Koksetau, Kazakhstan, will face Evgeny Pavko (18-3-1, 13 KOs) in an eight-rounder. Shayken turned pro last August and has won his last two via stoppage.

In an eight-round cruiserweight tilt, four-year pro Ali Baloyev (10-0, 7 KOs) will step up in class against 39-year-old Russian Denis Tsaryuk (12-4, 10 KOs).

Southpaw boxer-puncher Abay Tolesh (6-1, 4 KOs), who bounced back with a knockout win last December following a split decision defeat, will fight Vasily Shtyk (2-2, 2 KOs) in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

In a six-round featherweight battle of Kazakh unbeatens, Torgynbek Amirov (3-0) will clash with Bektas Kassenay (4-0, 1 KO).

Kunkabayev vs Emurlaiev fight card

Kamshybek Kunkabayev (2-0, 2 KOs) vs Server Emurlaiev (23-1, 8 KOs), 10 rounds, cruiserweight – for vacant WBO Asia Pacific cruiserweight title

Nurtas Azhbenov (10-0, 4 KOs) vs Evgeny Smirnov (13-1-3, KOs), 10 rounds, lightweight – for WBC Asian Boxing Council Continental lightweight title

Talgat Shayken (3-0, 2 KOs) vs Evgeny Pavko (18-3-1, 13 KOs), 8 rounds, welterweight

Ali Baloyev (10-0, 7 KOs) vs Denis Tsaryuk (12-4, 10 KOs), 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Abay Tolesh (6-1, 4 KOs) vs Vasily Shtyk (2-2, 2 KOs), 8 rounds, middleweight

Torgynbek Amirov (3-0) vs Bektas Kassenay (4-0, 1 KO), 6 rounds, featherweight