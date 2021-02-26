ONE Championship: Fists of Fury live stream video – Ennahachi vs Superlek, Petrosyan vs Kiria

ONE Championship is back in action tonight, February 26. The event titled “Fists of Fury” airs live from Singapore Indoor Stadium, featuring a series of kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA bouts.

In the main event Ilias Ennahachi defends his ONE flyweight kickboxing title in a five-rounder against Superlek Kiatmoo9. In the co-main event Giorgio Petrosyan squares off against Davit Kiria in a three-round kickboxing bout at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Fans can watch ONE Fists of Fury live stream on FIGHTMAG (via the promotion’s channel on YouTube). The start time is set for 8:30 pm SGT, which makes it 11:30 pm AEDT in Australia.

ONE: Fists of Fury fight card

Ilias Ennahachi vs. Superlek Kiatmoo9 (Kickboxing) – Ennahachi’s ONE flyweight kickboxing title

Giorgio Petrosyan vs. Davit Kiria (Kickboxing)

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Tagir Khalilov (Kickboxing)

Hiroki Akimoto vs. Zhang Chenglong (Kickboxing)

Wondergirl Fairtex vs. Jackie Buntan (Muay Thai)

Victoria Lee vs. Sunisa Srisen (MMA)