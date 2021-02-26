Search
Boxing

Padraig McCrory vs Germaine Brown, plus more added to Guerfi vs McGregor card on March 19

Newswire
Padraig McCrory vs Germaine Brown
Padraig McCrory vs Germaine Brown

The upcoming MTK Fight Night event on March 19 has added even more firepower. The event takes place at the University of Bolton Stadium, and will air live on ESPN+ in the US, and on IFL TV internationally.

Advertisements

There are already two must-see title fights on the bill, as Karim Guerfi defends his European bantamweight title against Lee McGregor, and Maxi Hughes and Paul Hyland Jnr collide for the vacant British lightweight title.

More fights have now been added, including a brilliant super-middleweight contest between two unbeaten men, as Belfast’s hard-hitting Padraig McCrory (11-0, 5 KOs) meets former Southern Area champion Germaine Brown (9-0, 3 KOs), who in his last outing defeated Dmitrii Chudinov.

Jamie Robinson (10-4-1, 3 KOs) makes his long-awaited return, taking on former Southern Area title challenger Billy Allington (8-1-2), plus undefeated Shabaz Masoud (7-0, 1 KO) faces former English champion Louis Norman (14-8-1, 2 KOs). Irishman Paul Ryan makes his professional debut on the card, going up against Kyle Hughes (2-2), while rising star William Hamilton (2-0, 1 KO) is back in action too.

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton said: “This was already a spectacular bill due to the two title fights, and the undercard is now shaping up extremely well.

“The fight between Padraig McCrory and Germaine Brown could steal the show, and we also have fantastic contests involving Jamie Robinson, Shabaz Masoud and Paul Ryan.

“It’s the second of two huge events we have that week, and both cards are full of brilliant fights from top to bottom.”

The current MTK Fight Night card on March 19 can be found below.

Guerfi vs McGregor fight card

  • Karim Guerfi (29-4, 9 KOs) vs. Lee McGregor (9-0, 7 KOs) – Guerfi’s EBU European bantamweight title fight
  • Maxi Hughes (22-5-2, 4 KOs) vs. Paul Hyland Jnr (20-2, 7 KOs) – for British lightweight title
  • Padraig McCrory (11-0, 5 KOs) vs Germaine Brown (9-0, 3 KOs), super middleweight
  • Jamie Robinson (10-4-1, 3 KOs) vs Billy Allington (8-1-2)
  • Shabaz Masoud (7-0, 1 KO) vs Louis Norman (14-8-1, 2 KOs)
  • Paul Ryan vs Kyle Hughes (2-2)
  • William Hamilton (2-0, 1 KO) vs TBA
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim

February 27, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane

February 27, 2021

MMA

Anthony Dirrell vs Kyrone Davis

February 27, 2021

Boxing

Carl Frampton vs Jamel Herring

February 27, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 19

Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 19 on February 20 (Feb 21 in Australia). The contest...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097