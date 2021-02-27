Search
Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim weigh-in video and results

Parviz Iskenderov
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Avni Yildirim faceoff in the 12-round world championship bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday February 27, which makes it Sunday February 28 in Australia (start time here). A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

Canelo, who puts his WBC, WBA ‘Super’ and Ring Magazine super middleweight titles on the line, weighed-in at 167.6 pounds. The WBC mandatory challenger Yildirim also came in at 167.6 pounds.

Boxing fans in the US, Australia and other countries across the world can watch Canelo vs Yildirim live stream on DAZN. In Mexico the event airs on TV Azteca.

The scheduled co-feature bout between the current WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez and McWilliams Arroyo has been cancelled a day before the weigh-in. The champion reportedly suffered fractured right metacarpal hone, and was forced to withdraw.

Among the bouts featured on Canelo vs Yildirim undercard, heavyweights Zhilei Zhang and Jerry Forrest weighed-in at 256.2 pounds and 236 pounds, respectively. The current fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Canelo vs Yildirim card

Saul Canelo Alvarez (167.6) vs. Avni Yildirim (167.6), 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s WBC, WBA and The Ring super middleweight titles

Zhilei Zhang (256.2) vs. Jerry Forrest (236), 10 rounds, heavyweight

Diego Pacheco (168) vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr. (167), 8 rounds, super middleweight

Alexis Espino (167.8) vs. Ashton Sykes (164.2), 6 rounds, super middleweight

Keyshawn Davis (136.6) vs. Lester Brown (134.6), 4 rounds, junior welterweight

Aaron Aponte (139.8) vs. Harry Gigliotti (139.2), 4 rounds, junior welterweight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

