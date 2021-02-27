Full Fight Video: Canelo Alvarez scores unanimous decision against Daniel Jacobs

Saul Canelo Alvarez defends his unified WBC, WBA ‘Super’ and Ring Magazine super middleweight titles against Avni Yildirim at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL on February 27, which converts to February 28 in Australia (start time here). Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, featuring Mexican boxing star in his May 2019 fight, when then WBA ‘Super’, WBC and Ring Magazine middleweight champion faced then IBF middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs in the championship unification.

Boxing fans can watch Canelo vs Yildirim live stream on DAZN.