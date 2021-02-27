Search
Kickboxing

How to defend against punches – version Rodtang Jitmuangnon from ONE Championship

Parviz Iskenderov
Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs Tagir Khalilov
L-R: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs Tagir Khalilov in their flyweight kickboxing fight | ONE Championship

Like a boss

The current ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon was in action last night (Feb 26) in Singapore, where he took a split decision against Tagir Khalilov after three rounds. A fairly close kickboxing battle saw several spectacular moments, including a do-not-try-it-at-home (and also in the ring) defense against punches. Check it out below.

Advertisements

The event titled “Fists of Fury” was headlined by Ilias Ennahachi, who retained his ONE flyweight kickboxing title by unanimous decision against Superlek Kiatmoo9. In the co-feature Giorgio Petrosyan scored a unanimous decision against Davit Kiria at featherweight. The full results can be found here.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim

February 27, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane

February 27, 2021

MMA

Anthony Dirrell vs Kyrone Davis

February 27, 2021

Boxing

Carl Frampton vs Jamel Herring

February 27, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 19

Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 19 on February 20 (Feb 21 in Australia). The contest...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097