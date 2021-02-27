How to defend against punches – version Rodtang Jitmuangnon from ONE Championship

The current ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon was in action last night (Feb 26) in Singapore, where he took a split decision against Tagir Khalilov after three rounds. A fairly close kickboxing battle saw several spectacular moments, including a do-not-try-it-at-home (and also in the ring) defense against punches. Check it out below.
Fists of Fury or Face of Fury ?
Rodtang's defense last night at #ONEChampionship in Singaporepic.twitter.com/1fzwwTrb4H
The event titled “Fists of Fury” was headlined by Ilias Ennahachi, who retained his ONE flyweight kickboxing title by unanimous decision against Superlek Kiatmoo9. In the co-feature Giorgio Petrosyan scored a unanimous decision against Davit Kiria at featherweight. The full results can be found here.