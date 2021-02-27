Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa results, full fight card

Joseph Parker (27-2, 21 KO) and Junior Fa (19-0, 10 KO) square off in a ten-round heavyweight clash on Saturday, February 27. The contest headlines Matchroom Boxing fight card at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

The co-feature is a six-round heavyweight matchup between Hemi Ahio (16-0, 11 KO) and Julius Lloyd Long (18-24-1, 14 KO). The full lineup can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 7:30 pm NZDT (local time), 5:30 pm AEDT in Australia and 1:30 am ET / 10:30 pm PT in the United States.

Stay tuned with Parker vs Fa results below.

Parker vs Fa results

Joseph Parker def. Junior Fa by unanimous decision (115-113, 117-111, 119-109)

Hemi Ahio def. Julius Lloyd-Long by KO (R7 at 2:55)

David Nyika def. Jesse Maio by TKO (R1 at 0:29)

Nikolas Charalampous vs. Panuve Helu – draw (56-58, 57-57, 58-56)

Jerome Pampellone def. Antz Amouta by KO (R1 at 2:57)