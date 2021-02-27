Kunkabayev vs Emurlaiev results, start time, how to watch, live stream, main event, undercard

Kamshybek Kunkabayev (2-0, 2 KOs) faces Server Emurlaiev (23-1, 8 KOs) in a ten-round cruiserweight bout with a vacant WBO Asia Pacific title on the line. The pair squares off on Saturday, February 27, battling it out in the headliner of MTK Fight Night card at Baluan Sholak Sports Palace in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The co-feature is a ten-round lightweight contest between Nurtas Azhbenov (10-0, 4 KOs) and Evgeny Smirnov (13-1-3, KOs). The WBC Asian Boxing Council Continental lightweight title is up for grabs.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Kunkabayev vs Emurlaiev live and exclusive on ESPN+. In other countries the event live stream is available on IFL TV.

The main card start time is scheduled for 8 pm local time, which makes it 9 am ET / 6 am PT in the US and 2 pm GMT in the UK. The undercard kicks off at 4:30 pm local time, which converts to 5:30 am ET / 2:30 am PT / 10:30 am GMT.

Get the full Kunkabayev vs Emurlaiev card below. Fight results will be added.

Kunkabayev vs Emurlaiev fight card

Main Card (9 am ET / 6 am PT / 2 pm GMT / 8 pm local time)

Kamshybek Kunkabayev vs. Server Emurlaiev, 10 rounds, cruiserweight – for vacant WBO Asia Pacific cruiserweight title

Nurtas Azhbenov vs. Evgeny Smirnov, 10 rounds, lightweight – for WBC Asian Boxing Council Continental lightweight title

Talgat Shayken vs. Evgeny Pavko, 8 rounds, welterweight

Abay Tolesh vs. Vasily Shtyk, 8 rounds, middleweight

Bagdat Uaydayev vs. Sagyndyk Moldashev, 6 rounds, featherweight

Undercard (5:30 am ET / 2:30 am PT / 10:30 am GMT / 4:30 pm local time)

Torgynbek Amirov vs. Aidyn Sikhymbayev, 8 rounds, featherweight

Nurbol Sultanbay vs. Nurzhan Makashbayev, 6 rounds, welterweight

Rakhat Seitzhan vs. Zhanat Zhaksylyk, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Nurdos Tolebay vs. Zhandos Yerezhepov, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Aidos Medet vs. Bekbossyn Yerkinuly, 6 rounds, featherweight

Zhansaya Rakhymberdi vs. Aiym Zhumabay, 6 rounds, women’s flyweight