UFC 260 poster released for Miocic vs Ngannou 2 on March 27

The reigning heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defends his title against Francis Ngannou in the championship rematch, headlining UFC 260 live on pay-per-view on March 27. Their first fight in January 2018 ended in favor of champion, who retained his belt by unanimous decision.

The official UFC 260 poster was released today, and you can check it out below.

In the co-main event of UFC 260 Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against Brian Ortega.

