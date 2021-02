Jairzinho Rozenstruik goes up against Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC Vegas 20 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on February 27 in the US and February 28 in Australia (start time here). In his previous bout in August 2020 “Bigi Boy” stopped former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos in the second round. You can watch the full fight up top.

UFC Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs Gane airs live on ESPN+ in the United States, and on Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.