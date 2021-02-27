UFC Vegas 20 start time changed, how to watch, US, Australia, Rozenstruik vs Gane, undercard

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday February 27 in the US, which makes it Sunday February 28 in Australia. The fight card features ten bouts in total.

In the main event ranked No.4 heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik takes on the division’s ranked No.7 competitor Ciryl Gane. The co-main event is a light heavyweight battle between Nikita Krylov and Magomed Ankalaev. The full lineup can be found below.

Following cancelation of one fight, and postponement of another (more here), the initially announced event start time has been shifted by one hour.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs Gane live stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for February 27 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The undercard begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 20 Australia time is set for February 28 at 12 pm AEDT for the main card, and 10 am AEDT for the undercard. The event is available on ESPN on Kayo and Fight Pass.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane card

The six-fight UFC Vegas 20 main card, following the preliminary card, comprising four bouts. The complete lineup looks as the following:

Main Card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 12 pm AEDT)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane

Nikita Krylov vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Montana De La Rosa vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera

Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder

Alex Caceres vs. Kevin Croom

Preliminary Card (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 10 am AEDT)

Alexander Hernandez vs. Thiago Moises

Alexis Davis vs. Sabina Mazo

Vince Cachero vs. Ronnie Lawrence

Dustin Jacoby vs. Max Grishin