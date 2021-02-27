Search
UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results: Rozenstruik vs Gane set, 1 fighter heavy, 1 fight off and 1 postponed

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane

Heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane square off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 20 on Saturday February 27 in the US and Sunday February 28 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

Rozenstruik weighed-in at 254.5. Gane showed 247. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Maxim Grishin missed light heavyweight limit, showing 210.5 for his bout against Dustin Jacoby, who was 204.5. He forfeits 30% of his purse in favor of his opponent and the contest proceeds at catchweight.

The scheduled welterweight bout between Alex Oliveira and Ramazan Kuramagomedov has been cancelled. The latter was deemed medically unfit to fight. Neither of the fighters weighed-in.

The light heavyweight bout between William Knight and Alonzo Menifield has been postponed due to Alonzo’s positive COVID-19 test. The pair is now expected to square off at UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou on March 27.

Get the current UFC Vegas 20 fight card and weigh-in results below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 20 live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the event is available on ESPN on Kayo and Fight Pass.

UFC Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs Gane weigh in results

Main Card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254.5) vs. Ciryl Gane (247)

Magomed Ankalaev (205.5) vs. Nikita Krylov (205.5)

Montana De La Rosa (126) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (125.5)

Pedro Munhoz (135.5) vs. Jimmie Rivera (135.5)

Alex Caceres (146) vs. Kevin Croom (145.5)

Preliminary Card

Alexander Hernandez (156) vs. Thiago Moises (155.5)

Angela Hill (116) vs. Ashley Yoder (116)

Alexis Davis (135) vs. Sabina Mazo (135.5)

Vince Cachero (135.5) vs. Ronnie Lawrence (135.5)

Maxim Grishin (210.5)* vs. Dustin Jacoby (204.5)

*Missed weight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

