Anthony Dirrell vs Kyrone Davis results, full fight card

Anthony Dirrell and Kyrone Davis square off in the WBC super middleweight title eliminator on Saturday February 27, which converts to Sunday February 28 in Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds contest headlines the PBC boxing fight card live on FOX from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The co-feature is a ten-round welterweight bout between Jesus Ramos and Jesus Bojorquez. In addition on the main card, Vito Mielnicki Jr. and Noe Lopez do eight-round battle also at welterweight.

The undercard is headlined by Michel Rivera up against Anthony Raices at super lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Anthony Dirrell vs Kyrone Davis main card live on FOX. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 12 pm AEDT. The undercard is available on FS1, kicking off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT / 11 am AEDT.

Get Dirrell vs Davis results below.

Dirrell vs Davis results

Main Card (FOX)

Anthony Dirrell vs Kyrone Davis – split draw (113-115, 115-113, 114-114) – WBC super middleweight title eliminator

Jesus Ramos def. Jesus Bojorquez by KO (R2)

Vito Mielnicki Jr. def. Noe Lopez by KO (R3)

Undercard (FS1)

Michel Rivera def. Anthony Raices by KO (R8)

Anthony Cuba vs Diego Elizondo – majority draw (39-37, 38-38, 38-38)

Non-televised

Jose Valenzuela def. Clay Burns by KO (R4)

Leon Lawson vs Ramal Amanov, 8 rounds, super welterweight (TBD)

Arnold Alejandro vs Jeremy Abram – majority draw (56-56, 57-55, 56,-56)

Romuel Cruz def. Luis Valdes by RTD (R4)