Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim full fight video highlights

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Avni Yildirim squared off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL on Saturday February 27 (Sun Feb 28 in Australia). The contest featured the defending WBC, WBA ‘Super’ and Ring Magazine champion up against the WBC mandatory challenger.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Canelo took a dominant win via third-round RTD.

The event aired live on DAZN in the US, Australia and other countries worldwide, and on TV Azteca in Mexico. Check out some of Canelo vs Yildirim fight video highlights below and up top.

The moment of impact.

The moment that secured the win for Canelo ? pic.twitter.com/mxofve7qMj — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 28, 2021

Let’s get ready to rumble.

Ring Walk.

With the win Canelo Alvarez updates his record to 55-1-2, 37 KO and retains his belts. In his next fight scheduled for May 8 Mexican star is expected to face the reigning WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders in the championship unification.

Avni Yildirim drops to 21-3, 12 KO. Suffering the second defeat in a row, he also fails his second attempt to claim WBC belt.

