Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim results, start time, how to watch, main event, full fight card

Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim
Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim weigh-in | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Saul Canelo Alvarez defends his unified WBC, WBA ‘Super’ and Ring Magazine super middleweight titles against WBC mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim on February 27 in the US, which converts to February 28 in Australia. The pair meets in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout, headlining the fight card live on DAZN from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The co-feature is the interim WBC flyweight title bout between McWilliams Arroyo and Abraham Rodriguez. The latter took a fight on a short notice, replacing reigning champion Julio Cesar Martinez, who got injured. The full card can be found below.

Fans in the US, Australia and other countries can watch Canelo vs Yildirim live stream online on DAZN. In Mexico the event is available on TV Azteca. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT / 12 pm AEDT.

Stay tuned with Canelo vs Yildirim results below.

Canelo vs Yildirim results

Main Card

Canelo Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KO) vs. Avni Yildirim (21-2, 12 KO), 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s WBC, WBA ‘Super” and Ring Magazine titles

McWilliams Arroyo def. Abraham Rodriguez by TKO (R5 at 1:41) – wins interim WBC flyweight title

Zhilei Zhang vs. Jerry Forrest – majority draw (93-95, 93-93, 93-93)

Diego Pacheco def. Rodolfo Gomez Jr by unanimous decision (79-73, 79-73, 79-73)

Marc Castro def. John Moraga by TKO (R2 at 2:29)

Undercard

Keyshawn Davis def. Lester Brown by TKO (R2)

Alexis Espino def. Ashton Sykes by TKO (R5)

Aaron Aponte def. Harry Gigliotti by unanimous decision

