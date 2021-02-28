Search
UFC Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs Gane results

Newswire
UFC Vegas 20 Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Ciryl Gane
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Ciryl Gane faceoff | Pic: YouTube/UFC

UFC Vegas 20 features ten bouts at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday February 27 (Sunday February 28 in Australia). The main event is a heavyweight battle between ranked No.4 and No.7 heavyweight contenders, as Jairzinho Rozenstruik squares off against Ciryl Gane

The co-main event is a light heavyweight matchup between Nikita Krylov and Magomed Ankalaev. The full fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the event is available on Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The main card is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 12 pm AEDT, following the preliminary card, kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 10 am AEDT.

Stay tuned with UFC Vegas 20 results below.

To refresh click here.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane results

Main Card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane

Magomed Ankalaev def. Nikita Krylov by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Montana De La Rosa vs. Mayra Bueno Silva – majority draw (28–27, 28–28, 28–28)

Pedro Munhoz def. Jimmie Rivera by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder

Alex Caceres def. Kevin Croom by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

Thiago Moises def. Alexander Hernandez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Alexis Davis def. Sabina Mazo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Ronnie Lawrence def. Vince Cachero by TKO (R3 at 2:38)

Dustin Jacoby def. Max Grishin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

