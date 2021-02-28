Watch UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya Countdown full episode (video)

UFC 259 features three title bouts live on pay-per-view on Saturday March 6 in the US, which converts to Sunday March 7 in Australia. In the main event the defending light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz faces the reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. In the co-main event two-weight champion Amanda Nunes defends her featherweight belt against No. 1-ranked contender Megan Anderson. In addition, Petr Yan defends his bantamweight strap against top contender Aljamain Sterling.

UFC 259 Countdown video hit the stream today and you can watch it up top. The current fight card can be found here.