Watch UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya Countdown full episode (video)

UFC 259 features three title bouts live on pay-per-view on Saturday March 6 in the US, which converts to Sunday March 7 in Australia. In the main event the defending light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz faces the reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. In the co-main event two-weight champion Amanda Nunes defends her featherweight belt against No. 1-ranked contender Megan Anderson. In addition, Petr Yan defends his bantamweight strap against top contender Aljamain Sterling.

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $89.98.

UFC 259 Countdown video hit the stream today and you can watch it up top. The current fight card can be found here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

