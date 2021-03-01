Best Shots: Canelo Alvarez destroys Avni Yildirim in three rounds to retain super middleweight titles

Advertisements

Saul Canelo Alvarez successfully defended his WBC, WBA ‘Super’ and Ring Magazine titles via third-round RTD against Avni Yildirim on Saturday February 27. The pair battled it out in the headliner of Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN worldwide and Azteca in Mexico from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL (video highlights here).

Canelo Alvarez | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Canelo Alvarez | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

The fight result looks as the following: Canelo Alvarez def. Avni Yildirim via RTD (R3 at 3:00).

In addition to retaining his titles, Canelo updated his record to 55-1-2, 37 KO. Yildirim dropped to 21-3, 12 KO.

Canelo Alvarez drops Avni Yildirim | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Advertisements

In his next bout scheduled for May 8, Mexican boxing star is set to face the reigning WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders. The pair will square off in the championship unification with WBC, WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine belts on the line.

Canelo Alvarez victorious over Avni Yildirim | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

The full fight results from the event can be found here.