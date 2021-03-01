Search
Best Shots: Canelo Alvarez destroys Avni Yildirim in three rounds to retain super middleweight titles

Canelo set to face Billy Joe Saunders in championship unification

Saul Canelo Alvarez successfully defended his WBC, WBA ‘Super’ and Ring Magazine titles via third-round RTD against Avni Yildirim on Saturday February 27. The pair battled it out in the headliner of Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN worldwide and Azteca in Mexico from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL (video highlights here).

Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim
Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim
Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim
Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim
Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim
Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim
The fight result looks as the following: Canelo Alvarez def. Avni Yildirim via RTD (R3 at 3:00).

In addition to retaining his titles, Canelo updated his record to 55-1-2, 37 KO. Yildirim dropped to 21-3, 12 KO.

Canelo Alvarez drops Avni Yildirim
In his next bout scheduled for May 8, Mexican boxing star is set to face the reigning WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders. The pair will square off in the championship unification with WBC, WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine belts on the line.

Canelo Alvarez victorious over Avni Yildirim
The full fight results from the event can be found here.

