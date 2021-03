Saul Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders square off in the super middleweight championship unification on May 8. The contest features unified WBC, WBA ‘Super’ and Ring Magazine champion up against WBO titleholder. The official promo video for the highly anticipated matchup hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top.

Boxing fans in the US, Australia and other countries (except Mexico) can watch Canelo vs Saunders live stream on DAZN.