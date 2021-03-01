Christian Berthely to challenge for WKN Gold – Boxing Fighters System back in Nimes on June 5

Christian Berthely is set to contest for WKN gold on Saturday June 5 in Nimes. French super welterweight is expected to headline the second edition of Boxing Fighters System (BFS 2).

Advertisements

In March 2020 Berthely was scheduled to challenge Spain’s Jordi Requejo, who held World Kickboxing Network super welterweight belt. The event was canceled due to pandemic.

In November 2016 Christian Berthely earned WKN Intercontinental super welterweight title by knockout in the first round against Belgian Nordine Saidane. In March 2019 “Titi” retained his belt by unanimous decision against Altynbek Zhunusov of Kazakhstan.

The name of competitor facing off Berthely and the rest of BFS 2 fight card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.