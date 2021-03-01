Search
Kickboxing

Christian Berthely to challenge for WKN Gold – Boxing Fighters System back in Nimes on June 5

Parviz Iskenderov
Christian Berthely
Christian Berthely to challenge for WKN title in BFS 2 main event

BFS 2

Christian Berthely is set to contest for WKN gold on Saturday June 5 in Nimes. French super welterweight is expected to headline the second edition of Boxing Fighters System (BFS 2).

Advertisements

In March 2020 Berthely was scheduled to challenge Spain’s Jordi Requejo, who held World Kickboxing Network super welterweight belt. The event was canceled due to pandemic.

In November 2016 Christian Berthely earned WKN Intercontinental super welterweight title by knockout in the first round against Belgian Nordine Saidane. In March 2019 “Titi” retained his belt by unanimous decision against Altynbek Zhunusov of Kazakhstan.

The name of competitor facing off Berthely and the rest of BFS 2 fight card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Claressa Shields vs Marie-Eve Dicaire

March 05, 2021

Boxing

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya

March 06, 2021

MMA

Lewis Crocker vs Deniz Ilbay

March 12, 2021

Boxing

Lion Fight 64

March 12, 2021

Muay Thai

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim full fight video highlights

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Avni Yildirim squared off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL on Saturday February 27 (Sun Feb 28 in Australia)....

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097