Claressa Shields vs Marie-Eve Dicaire start time, how to watch, live stream, PPV cost, undercard

Newswire
Superwoman

Claressa Shields and Marie-Eve Dicaire battle it out for undisputed light middleweight title on Friday March 5, which makes it Saturday March 6 in the UK and Australia. The contest headlines the “Superwoman” fight card live on pay-per-view from Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center in Flint, MI.

Looking to become two weight undisputed champion, undefeated Shields (10-0, 2 KO) puts her unified WBC and WBO light middleweight titles on the line. Unbeaten Dicaire (17-0, 0 KO) brings to the table her IBF light middleweight title. In addition the vacant WBA ‘Super’ and Ring Magazine belts are up for grabs.

The co-feature is a rematch between Danielle Perkins (2-0, 1 KO) and Monika Harrison (2-1, 1 KO). Their first fight in August 2020 ended in favor of Perkins, who scored a four-round unanimous decision. Their second bout is scheduled for eight rounds with WBC ‘Silver’ women’s heavyweight title on the line.

The rest of announced undercard bouts can be found below.

How to watch Shields vs Dicaire live stream

Boxing fans can watch Claressa Shields vs Marie-Eve Dicaire live stream on Fite PPV. The date and start time is scheduled for Friday March 5 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US and Saturday February 6 at 1 pm AEDT in Australia and 2 am GMT UK time.

The PPV cost is $29.99 USD, which is approximately $39 AUD or £21.45 GBP.

Shields vs Dicaire fight card

Claressa Shields (10-0, 2 KO) vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire (17-0, 0 KO), 10 rounds light middleweight – Shields’ WBC and WBO light middleweight titles; Dicaire’s IBF light middleweight title; for vacant WBA (Super) and The Ring light middleweight titles

Danielle Perkins (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Monika Harrison (2-1, 1 KO), 8 rounds, heavyweight – for WBC Silver Heavyweight Championship

Logan Holler (9-0-1, 3 KO) vs. Schemelle Baldwin (3-1-2, 2 KO), 8 rounds, middleweight

Jamie Mitchell (5-0-2, 3 KO) vs. Noemi Bosques (12-15-3, 2 KO), 6 rounds, bantamweight

Samantha Pill (5-1, 1 KO) vs. Nadia Meknouzi (5-0, 5 KO), 6 rounds, light heavyweight (TBC)

Raquel Miller (10-0, 4 KO) vs. TBA, super welterweight (TBC)

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

