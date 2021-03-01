UFC Full Fight Video: Petr Yan stops Jose Aldo to earn bantamweight title

Petr Yan makes the first defense of his bantamweight title against Aljamain Sterling on Saturday March 6. The pair battles it out at UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya live on pay-per-view. Ahead of the event, check out the full fight video up top, featuring the Russian mixed martial artist winning then vacant 135-pound belt against former featherweight champion Jose Aldo in July 2020.