UFC 259 fight card: Adesanya challenges Blachowicz, plus more Australian and NZ MMA fighters in action

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya airs live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday February 6, which makes it Sunday February 7 in Australia and New Zealand. The event features a series of MMA bouts with three titles contested on the main card.

On the top of the fight-bill, the defending light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz faces the reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who moves up a weight class. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-headliner, women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes defends her 145-pound belt in a five-rounder against Megan Anderson. In addition, Petr Yan puts his 135-pound strap on the line in a five-round battle against Aljamain Sterling.

Kicking off the main card Islam Makhachev meets Drew Dober at lightweight, and Thiago Santos takes on Aleksandar Rakic at light heavyweight.

Among the preliminary card bouts, Australian welterweight Jake Matthews squares off against Sean Brady, and NZ flyweight Kai Kara-France goes up against Rogerio Bontorin. The full lineup can be found below.

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya live on ESPN+ PPV. The preliminary card is available on ESPN+.

In Australia the main card airs on Main Event. The prelims are available on Fight Pass. The start time can be found here.

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya fight card

Main Card

Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya – Blachowicz’ UFC light heavyweight title

Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson – Nunes’ UFC women’s featherweight title

Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling – Yan’s UFC bantamweight title

Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober

Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Preliminary Card

Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney

Song Yadong vs. Kyler Phillips

Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Kai Kara-France

Livia Renata Souza vs. Amanda Lemos

Early Preliminary Card

Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg

Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews

Uros Medic vs. Aalon Cruz

Mario Bautista vs. Trevin Jones