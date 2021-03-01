UFC 259 fight card: Adesanya challenges Blachowicz, plus more Australian and NZ MMA fighters in action

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya airs live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday February 6, which makes it Sunday February 7 in Australia and New Zealand. The event features a series of MMA bouts with three titles contested on the main card.
On the top of the fight-bill, the defending light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz faces the reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who moves up a weight class. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.
In the co-headliner, women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes defends her 145-pound belt in a five-rounder against Megan Anderson. In addition, Petr Yan puts his 135-pound strap on the line in a five-round battle against Aljamain Sterling.
Kicking off the main card Islam Makhachev meets Drew Dober at lightweight, and Thiago Santos takes on Aleksandar Rakic at light heavyweight.
Among the preliminary card bouts, Australian welterweight Jake Matthews squares off against Sean Brady, and NZ flyweight Kai Kara-France goes up against Rogerio Bontorin. The full lineup can be found below.
MMA fans in the US can watch UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya live on ESPN+ PPV. The preliminary card is available on ESPN+.
In Australia the main card airs on Main Event. The prelims are available on Fight Pass. The start time can be found here.
UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya fight card
Main Card
- Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya – Blachowicz’ UFC light heavyweight title
- Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson – Nunes’ UFC women’s featherweight title
- Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling – Yan’s UFC bantamweight title
- Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober
- Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic
Preliminary Card
- Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney
- Song Yadong vs. Kyler Phillips
- Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov
- Rogerio Bontorin vs. Kai Kara-France
- Livia Renata Souza vs. Amanda Lemos
Early Preliminary Card
- Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa
- Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg
- Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews
- Uros Medic vs. Aalon Cruz
- Mario Bautista vs. Trevin Jones