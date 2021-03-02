Search
Boxing

Don Bishop vs SlapMaster headlines Celebrity Championship Boxing live on PPV on April 3

Newswire
Celebrity Championship Boxing
Celebrity Championship Boxing

Zab Judah launches the exhibition league - Celebrity Championship Boxing

Six-time world boxing champion Zab Judah will launch Celebrity Championship Boxing on Saturday, April 3 in Atlanta, Georgia. This new boxing championship exhibition league will include social media influencers, sports figures, entertainers, actors, and street fighters competing in exhibition matches. The first event is headlined by Don Bishop up against SlapMaster.

Fans can watch the event live stream on FITE. The start time is scheduled for Saturday April 3 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, which makes it Sunday April 4 at 1 am GTM in the UK and 1 pm AEDT in Australia. The PPV cost is $19.99 USD

“I started this league to give rivals in sport and entertainment the opportunity to settle their differences in the ring,” says Celebrity Championship Boxing founder Zab Judah, who is the last Undisputed Welterweight World Champion. “There’s so much unnecessary gun violence, especially in Hip Hop. As a six-time World Boxing Champion, I want the youth to know that you can put the guns down and lace up the gloves.”

The televised event will feature high-octane match-ups carefully chosen to create an electric atmosphere for spectators and viewers. The Main Event at the debut will be a highly anticipated matchup between Black Ink Crew: Chicago’s Don Bishop and International Slap Champion Slap Master.

A years-long feud will also be settled between boy band B2K’s Raz B and YouTube star Chris Sails. Battling for the CCB title “Queen of Hip Hop,” Love & Hip Hop’s Bianca Bonnie will fight her nemesis, Miami rapper Blanca La Fina. In addition, a historic face-off between Little Women of Atlanta star Abira and Little Women of Dallas star Left Cheek.

Fighters use 12oz. gloves and will be ranked based on their performance by celebrity judges. The fights will be commentated by Reality Star, Grammy Nominated Rapper Young Joc and former boxing world champion Charles Hatley. Musical performances for the event to be announced in the coming weeks.

Celebrity Championship Boxing fight card

  • Don Bishop vs SlapMaster
  • Raz-B vs Chris Sails
  • Abira Greene vs Left Cheek
  • Bianca Bonnie vs Blanca la Fina
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingLatest News



