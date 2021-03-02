Search
Boxing

Sandor Martin vs Kay Prosper gets new date – European title action postponed to April 23

Newswire
Sandor Martin vs Kay Prosper
Sandor Martin vs Kay Prosper

The scheduled for March 26 European title doubleheader at Pabellon de la Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona, Spain has been postponed to Friday April 23, due to travel restrictions caused by coronavirus pandemic. In the main event Sandor Martin (36-2, 13 KOs) defends his European super lightweight title against Kay Prosper (14-1-1, 7 KOs). In the co-main event Andoni Gago (24-3-3, 7 KOs) defends his featherweight strap against Gavin McDonnell (22-2-2, 6 KOs).

Advertisements

Also on the card, European super welterweight champion Sergio Garcia (33-0, 14 KOs) and former European welterweight champion Kerman Lejarraga (31-2, 24 KOs) battle it out against the respective opponents. The full fight card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Claressa Shields vs Marie-Eve Dicaire

March 05, 2021

Boxing

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya

March 06, 2021

MMA

Lewis Crocker vs Deniz Ilbay

March 12, 2021

Boxing

Lion Fight 64

March 12, 2021

Muay Thai

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim full fight video highlights

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Avni Yildirim squared off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL on Saturday February 27 (Sun Feb 28 in Australia)....

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097