Sandor Martin vs Kay Prosper gets new date – European title action postponed to April 23

The scheduled for March 26 European title doubleheader at Pabellon de la Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona, Spain has been postponed to Friday April 23, due to travel restrictions caused by coronavirus pandemic. In the main event Sandor Martin (36-2, 13 KOs) defends his European super lightweight title against Kay Prosper (14-1-1, 7 KOs). In the co-main event Andoni Gago (24-3-3, 7 KOs) defends his featherweight strap against Gavin McDonnell (22-2-2, 6 KOs).

Also on the card, European super welterweight champion Sergio Garcia (33-0, 14 KOs) and former European welterweight champion Kerman Lejarraga (31-2, 24 KOs) battle it out against the respective opponents. The full fight card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.