Tony Yoka vs Joel Tambwe Djeko live on ESPN+ in the US from Nantes, France – start time and undercard

Tony Yoka and Joel Tambwe Djeko will battle it out for European Union heavyweight title on Friday March 5 at H Arena in Nantes, France. While the event airs live on Canal+, boxing fans in the United States can watch the fight exclusively on ESPN+.

Advertisements

Heavyweight contender Tony Yoka, the 2016 Olympic gold medal sensation from Paris, has set his sights on his first professional belt. Yoka battles Belgium-born Joel Tambwe Djeko in a 12-rounder for the vacant belt.

The Yoka vs Djeko broadcast start time in the US is scheduled for 2:40 pm ET / 11:40 am PT live and exclusive on ESPN+.

“I am excited to once again showcase my talents live in the United States on ESPN+,” Yoka said. “Djeko is a formidable opponent who I cannot overlook as I continue to move up the rankings.”

Yoka (9-0, 7 KOs) became an instant sensation in his home nation when he became the first French boxer to win an Olympic super heavyweight gold medal. Following a six-round decision victory over Jonathan Rice in his second pro bout, he notched six consecutive stoppage wins, including a first-round blitzing of former world title challenger Johann Duhaupas last September. Yoka returned last November on an ESPN+-streamed bill and scored a shutout 10-round decision over Christian Hammer.

Djeko (17-2-1, 8 KOs) has never been stopped in a 20-fight career and has won eight consecutive bouts since a split decision defeat in 2016.

In Yoka vs Djeko undercard bouts

In the 10-round lightweight co-feature, Estelle Yoka Mossely (8-0, 1 KO), the other half of boxing’s most prominent husband-and-wife duo, will fight German contender Verena Kaiser (14-1, 6 KOs).

Undefeated French middleweight prospect Farrhad Saad (7-0-1), winner of six straight, will take on Bulgarian veteran Borislav Ivanov (9-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

In a six-round junior lightweight bout, Khalil el Hadri (10-0, 6 KOs) will fight Jon Martinez (7-6-5, 1 KO).

Yoka vs Djeko fight card

Tony Yoka vs. Joel Tambwe Djeko, 12 rounds, heavyweight.

Estelle Yoka Mossely vs. Verena Kaiser, 10 rounds, lightweight

Farrhad Saad vs. Borislav Ivanov, 8 rounds, middleweight

Khalil el Hadri vs. Jon Martinez, 6 rounds, junior lightweight