Search
Boxing

Tony Yoka vs Joel Tambwe Djeko live on ESPN+ in the US from Nantes, France – start time and undercard

Newswire
Tony Yoka vs Joel Tambwe Djeko
Tony Yoka vs Joel Tambwe Djeko

Tony Yoka and Joel Tambwe Djeko will battle it out for European Union heavyweight title on Friday March 5 at H Arena in Nantes, France. While the event airs live on Canal+, boxing fans in the United States can watch the fight exclusively on ESPN+.

Advertisements

Heavyweight contender Tony Yoka, the 2016 Olympic gold medal sensation from Paris, has set his sights on his first professional belt. Yoka battles Belgium-born Joel Tambwe Djeko in a 12-rounder for the vacant belt.

The Yoka vs Djeko broadcast start time in the US is scheduled for 2:40 pm ET / 11:40 am PT live and exclusive on ESPN+.

“I am excited to once again showcase my talents live in the United States on ESPN+,” Yoka said. “Djeko is a formidable opponent who I cannot overlook as I continue to move up the rankings.”

Yoka (9-0, 7 KOs) became an instant sensation in his home nation when he became the first French boxer to win an Olympic super heavyweight gold medal. Following a six-round decision victory over Jonathan Rice in his second pro bout, he notched six consecutive stoppage wins, including a first-round blitzing of former world title challenger Johann Duhaupas last September. Yoka returned last November on an ESPN+-streamed bill and scored a shutout 10-round decision over Christian Hammer.

Djeko (17-2-1, 8 KOs) has never been stopped in a 20-fight career and has won eight consecutive bouts since a split decision defeat in 2016.

In Yoka vs Djeko undercard bouts

In the 10-round lightweight co-feature, Estelle Yoka Mossely (8-0, 1 KO), the other half of boxing’s most prominent husband-and-wife duo, will fight German contender Verena Kaiser (14-1, 6 KOs).

Undefeated French middleweight prospect Farrhad Saad (7-0-1), winner of six straight, will take on Bulgarian veteran Borislav Ivanov (9-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

In a six-round junior lightweight bout, Khalil el Hadri (10-0, 6 KOs) will fight Jon Martinez (7-6-5, 1 KO).

Yoka vs Djeko fight card

  • Tony Yoka vs. Joel Tambwe Djeko, 12 rounds, heavyweight.
  • Estelle Yoka Mossely vs. Verena Kaiser, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Farrhad Saad vs. Borislav Ivanov, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Khalil el Hadri vs. Jon Martinez, 6 rounds, junior lightweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Claressa Shields vs Marie-Eve Dicaire

March 05, 2021

Boxing

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya

March 06, 2021

MMA

Lewis Crocker vs Deniz Ilbay

March 12, 2021

Boxing

Lion Fight 64

March 12, 2021

Muay Thai

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim full fight video highlights

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Avni Yildirim squared off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL on Saturday February 27 (Sun Feb 28 in Australia)....

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097