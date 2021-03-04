Raymond Ford, Austin Williams and Otha Jones III join Estrada vs Chocolatito 2 undercard

Raymond Ford, Austin Williams and Otha Jones III all take a big step-up in their blossoming careers on the undercard of the blockbuster unification rematch between Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez. The event takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday March 13 (Sunday, March 14 in Australia).

Boxing fans in the US, Australia and other countries worldwide can watch Estrada vs Chocolatito 2 and the rest of fight card live stream on DAZN.

Ford (8-0 4 KOs) has been in hot form, closing 2020 out with impressive stoppage wins in Florida and Texas and the 21 year old takes on unbeaten New Mexico talent Aaron ‘Angel Baby’ Perez (10-0 6 KOs) over eight rounds.

Williams (7-0 6 KOs) is looking to build on his own stellar 2020 performances where he won all three of his fights via stoppage in Miami, Mexico City and Dallas, and ‘Ammo’ will look to continue that streak in his first eight round bout against the experienced Californian Aaron Coley (16-3-1 7 KOs).

Jones III (5-0-1 2 KOs) battled to a split draw in Mexico City in his last outing in October, and the Ohio starlet will look to brush that off in his first eight round battle against dangerous Texas native Jorge David Castaneda (13-1 11 KOs).

“This is a big night for Ray, Ammo and OJ3,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “All eyes are on Dallas with our mouth-watering World title triple-header, but these boys will be out to steal the show. All three of them are top talents, and now they are moving into the next phase of their careers, taking on tougher tests and stepping up to eight rounders and beyond. The pressure is on to shine, and I am sure they are going to rise to the occasion.”

There is another case of repeat or revenge as Jessica McCaskill (9-2 3 KOs) defends the undisputed World Welterweight title against Cecilia Brækhus (36-1 9 KOs). There is also a Matchroom debut on the card for Hiroto Kyoguchi (14-0 9 KOs), as he defends his WBA and Ring Magazine World Light-Flyweight titles against Axel Vega (14-3-1 8 KOs).

All five fighters take their spot on a massive night of triple-header World title action, topped by the rematch between Estrada (41-3 28 KOs) and Chocolatito (50-2 41 KOs) with the WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine World Flyweight titles on the line.

The current Estrada vs Chocolatito 2 fight card can be found below.

Estrada vs Chocolatito 2 card

Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez, 12 rounds, super flyweight – unification rematch for the WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine World Super-Flyweight titles

Jessica McCaskill vs Cecilia Braekhus, 10 rounds, welterweight – for undisputed world welterweight championship rematch

Hiroto Kyoguchi vs Axel Vega, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Kyoguchi’s WBA and Ring Magazine light flyweight titles

Raymond Ford (8-0 4 KOs) vs Aaron Perez (10-0 6 KOs), 8 rounds

Austin Williams (7-0 6 KOs) vs Aaron Coley (16-3-1 7 KOs), 8 rounds

Otha Jones III (5-0-1 2 KOs) vs Jorge David Castaneda (13-1 11 KOs), 8 rounds