Rory MacDonald vs David Michaud headlines PFL 2 on April 29, full fight card set

Rory MacDonald is set to make his Professional Fighters League debut on April 29. Battling it out in the headliner of PFL 2, former Bellator MMA welterweight champion faces David Michaud.
“The Red King” MacDonald (21-6-1) was last in action in October 2019, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Douglas Lima and lost Bellator welterweight title. Earlier the same year he defeated Neiman Gracie by unanimous decision and battled to majority draw with Jon Fitch. He joined PFL late 2019.
Michaud (18-6) last fought in December 2019, when he was stopped by Ray Cooper III in the second round. Prior to that he scored three bouts in a row, including a majority decision against Glacio Franca, unanimous decision against John Howard and first-round TKO of Handesson Ferreira.
The PFL 2 co-main event features the 2019 PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper III up against Jason Ponet. Among other bouts, Emiliano Sordi takes on Chris Camozzi, and Magomed Magomedkerimov meets Joao Zeferino at welterweight, and Jordan Johnson goes up Tom Lawlor at light heavyweight.
MMA fans can watch PFL 2 live stream on ESPN+ and on ESPN 2. The full lineup, featuring welterweight and light heavyweight matchups, can be found below.
PFL 2 fight card
ESPN 2 Card
Rory MacDonald vs. David Michaud
Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Ponet
Jordan Johnson vs. Tom Lawlor
Emiliano Sordi vs. Chris Camozzi
ESPN+ Card
Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Joao Zeferino
Smealinho Rama vs. Jordan Young
Cezar Ferreira vs. Nick Roehrick
Gleison Tibau vs. Aleksei Kunchenko
Sadibou Sy vs. Nikolai Aleksakhin
Dan Spohn vs. Marthin Hamlet