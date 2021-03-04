Search
Rory MacDonald vs David Michaud headlines PFL 2 on April 29, full fight card set

Parviz Iskenderov
Rory MacDonald
Rory MacDonald in his bout against Douglas Lima | Bellator MMA

PFL 2 features welterweight and light heavyweight action

Rory MacDonald is set to make his Professional Fighters League debut on April 29. Battling it out in the headliner of PFL 2, former Bellator MMA welterweight champion faces David Michaud.

“The Red King” MacDonald (21-6-1) was last in action in October 2019, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Douglas Lima and lost Bellator welterweight title. Earlier the same year he defeated Neiman Gracie by unanimous decision and battled to majority draw with Jon Fitch. He joined PFL late 2019.

Michaud (18-6) last fought in December 2019, when he was stopped by Ray Cooper III in the second round. Prior to that he scored three bouts in a row, including a majority decision against Glacio Franca, unanimous decision against John Howard and first-round TKO of Handesson Ferreira.

The PFL 2 co-main event features the 2019 PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper III up against Jason Ponet. Among other bouts, Emiliano Sordi takes on Chris Camozzi, and Magomed Magomedkerimov meets Joao Zeferino at welterweight, and Jordan Johnson goes up Tom Lawlor at light heavyweight.

MMA fans can watch PFL 2 live stream on ESPN+ and on ESPN 2. The full lineup, featuring welterweight and light heavyweight matchups, can be found below.

PFL 2 fight card

ESPN 2 Card

Rory MacDonald vs. David Michaud

Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Ponet

Jordan Johnson vs. Tom Lawlor

Emiliano Sordi vs. Chris Camozzi

ESPN+ Card

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Joao Zeferino

Smealinho Rama vs. Jordan Young

Cezar Ferreira vs. Nick Roehrick

Gleison Tibau vs. Aleksei Kunchenko

Sadibou Sy vs. Nikolai Aleksakhin

Dan Spohn vs. Marthin Hamlet

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

MMA

