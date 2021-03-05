Carl Fail makes pro boxing debut on March 12 – ‘I’m happy to be back with my twin’

Carl Fail has lifted the lid on his brotherly bond with his twin Ben. He makes his pro boxing debut at MTK Fight Night on Friday, March 12.

Fail enters the paid ranks for the first time at the University of Bolton Stadium. Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on ESPN+ in the US, and on IFL TV globally.

He follows in the footsteps of his brother Ben, who was victorious his debut back in September. Carl is hoping to be just as successful.

“I’m very excited for my debut,” Carl Fail said. “I have given my life to this sport since I was 11-years-old. It’s been a hard transition from amateur to professional, but I’m enjoying the journey and learning in the gym every day.”

“Me and my brother Ben walked into the boxing gym together and have been side by side ever since. Team GB was a good learning experience for me but I’m happy to be back with my twin.

“I was very proud of Ben when he made his debut, nobody sees what he has sacrificed for this sport and nobody deserves it more. Now it’s my turn and I’m hoping to make my mark in the super-welterweight division.”

The headliner of MTK Fight Night on March 12 features Lewis Crocker, as he defends his WBO European welterweight title against Deniz Ilbay. In the co-feature Gary Cully squares off with Viktor Kotochigov for the vacant WBO European lightweight title.

Also on the card, Isaac Lowe returns, Sahir Iqbal faces Liam Wells, Jordan Reynolds makes his professional debut against Robbie Chapman, plus Adam Azim is back in action.