ONE Championship: Fists of Fury 2 full event video and results – Amir Aliakbari vs Kang Ji Won

The second edition of ONE Championship: Fists of Fury is scheduled for broadcast on Friday, March 5. The previously recorded show features a series of MMA and Muay Thai bouts.

The main event is a mixed martial arts battle between heavyweights Amir Aliakbari and Kang Ji Won. The co-main event is another contest at heavyweight, pitting Alexandre Machado and Anatoly Malykhin.

Among other bouts, Han Zi Hao meets Adam Noi in Muay Thai bout at bantamweight, and Ryogo Takahashi takes on fellow-mixed martial artist Tang Kai at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below. Fight results will be added.

Fans can watch ONE Fists of Fury on FIGHTMAG (via the promotion’s channel on YouTube). The start time is scheduled for 8:30 pm SGT, which makes it 11:30 pm AEDT in Australia.

ONE: Fists of Fury fight card

Heavyweight Mixed Martial Arts
Amir Aliakbari vs. Kang Ji Won

Heavyweight Mixed Martial Arts
Alexandre Machado vs. Anatoly Malykhin

Featherweight Mixed Martial Arts
Ryogo Takahashi vs. Tang Kai

Featherweight Mixed Martial Arts
Yoshiki Nakahara vs. Ruslan Emilbek Uulu

Bantamweight Muay Thai
Han Zi Hao vs. Adam Noi

Bantamweight Mixed Martial Arts
Mark Fairtex Abelardo vs. Emilio Urrutia

Related

