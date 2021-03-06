Claressa Shields defeats Marie-Eve Dicaire to become two-weight undisputed champion

Claressa Shields and Marie-Eve Dicaire met at Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center in Flint, MI on Friday March 5 (March 6 in the UK and Australia). The pair battled it out in the headliner of all-woman boxing fight card live on pay-per-view.

The light middleweight (super welterweight) contest featured unified WBC and WBO champion, Shields, up against IBF titleholder, Dicaire. In addition a vacant WBA title was up for grabs, meaning all four major 154-pound belts were on the line. Both fighters entered the squared circle undefeated.

The scheduled for ten rounds bout went a full distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight 100-90 in favor of Shields, who as a result took a dominant win by unanimous decision.

Claressa Shields becomes the first boxer in four-belt era to hold undisputed title in two weight classes #ShieldsDicaire pic.twitter.com/JQfzgWRqBy — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) March 6, 2021

With the win Claressa Shields becomes the first world champion boxer in the four-belt era, male or female, to hold the undisputed title in two different weight classes: middleweight and super welterweight. She also remains undefeated and updates her record to 11-0, 2 KO.

Marie-Eve Dicaire drops to 17-1, 0 KO and suffers the first defeat in her professional boxing career.

