Search
Boxing

Claressa Shields defeats Marie-Eve Dicaire to become two-weight undisputed champion

Parviz Iskenderov
Claressa Shields vs Marie-Eve Dicaire
Claressa Shields vs Marie-Eve Dicaire | Pic: Twitter/FiteTV

Shields becomes the first boxer in four-belt era to hold undisputed title in two different weight classes

Claressa Shields and Marie-Eve Dicaire met at Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center in Flint, MI on Friday March 5 (March 6 in the UK and Australia). The pair battled it out in the headliner of all-woman boxing fight card live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

The light middleweight (super welterweight) contest featured unified WBC and WBO champion, Shields, up against IBF titleholder, Dicaire. In addition a vacant WBA title was up for grabs, meaning all four major 154-pound belts were on the line. Both fighters entered the squared circle undefeated.

The scheduled for ten rounds bout went a full distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight 100-90 in favor of Shields, who as a result took a dominant win by unanimous decision.

With the win Claressa Shields becomes the first world champion boxer in the four-belt era, male or female, to hold the undisputed title in two different weight classes: middleweight and super welterweight. She also remains undefeated and updates her record to 11-0, 2 KO.

Marie-Eve Dicaire drops to 17-1, 0 KO and suffers the first defeat in her professional boxing career.

The full fight results from Shields vs Dicaire card can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Claressa Shields vs Marie-Eve Dicaire

March 05, 2021

Boxing

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya

March 06, 2021

MMA

Lewis Crocker vs Deniz Ilbay

March 12, 2021

Boxing

Lion Fight 64

March 12, 2021

Muay Thai

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim full fight video highlights

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Avni Yildirim squared off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL on Saturday February 27 (Sun Feb 28 in Australia)....

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097