Shields vs Dicaire results, start time, how to watch, full fight card

Claressa Shields vs Marie-Eve Dicaire
Claressa Shields vs Marie-Eve Dicaire at press conference | Pic: Twitter/SalitaProm

Undefeated Claressa Shields (10-0, 2 KO) and unbeaten Marie-Eve Dicaire (17-0, 0 KO) square off in undisputed junior middleweight championship bout at Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center in Flint, MI on Friday March 6, which makes it Saturday, March 6 in the UK and Australia. The ten-round contest features the reigning WBC and WBO champion up against the current IBF titleholder. In addition a vacant WBA title is on the line.

The co-feature is an eight-round rematch between Danielle Perkins (2-0, 1 KO) and Monika Harrison (2-1-1, 1 KO). The pair battles it out for WBA ‘Silver’ heavyweight title. The full fight card can be found below.

Boxing fans around the world can watch Claressa Shields vs Marie-Eve Dicaire live stream on FITE. The start time is scheduled for Friday, March 5 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, which converts to Saturday, Match 6 at 2 am GMT UK time and 1 pm AEDT in Australia. The PPV price is $29.99 USD, which is around £21.45 GBP or $39 AUD.

The pre-show and free fight kicks off an hour earlier on FITE , Vive Network and Salita Promotions’ channel on YouTube.

Stay tuned with Shields vs Dicaire results below.

To refresh click here.

Shields vs Dicaire results

Main Card

Claressa Shields (10-0, 2 KO) vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire (17-0, 0 KO), 10 rounds, junior middleweight – for Shields’ WBC and WBO titles, Dicaire’s IBF title, and vacant WBA title

Danielle Perkins (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Monika Harrison (2-1-1, 1 KO), 8 rounds, heavyweight – for WBA ‘Silver’ women’s heavyweight title

Marlen Esparza (8-1, 1 KO) vs. Shelly Barnett (4-3-2, 0 KO), 6 rounds, bantamweight

Jamie Mitchell (5-0-2, 3 KO) vs. Noemi Bosques (12-15-3, 2 KO), bantamweight, 6 rounds

Undercard

Timur Kerefov (11-0, 6 KO) def. Manny Woods (16-11-1, 6 KO) by TKO (R3)

