Watch David Benavidez vs Ronald Ellis, plus Isaac Cruz vs Jose Matias Romero promo video

David Benavidez and Ronald Ellis square off in the WBC super middleweight title eliminator on Saturday, March 13. The pair battles it out in the main event of PBC boxing fight card taking place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The co-feature is a lightweight matchup between Isaac Cruz and Jose Matias Romero. The preview promo video hit the stream today, and you can check it out up top.

Boxing fans can watch Benavidez vs Ellis live stream on Showtime. The start time is set for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.