Isaac Lowe ‘thrilled’ to be back in the ring, looks to fight in his hometown Morecambe

Isaac Lowe
Isaac Lowe | MTK Global

Lowe returns at MTK Fight Night on March 12

Having the chance to train at Tyson Fury’s new state-of-the-art gym in Morecambe has given Isaac Lowe a new lease of life ahead of his long-awaited return at MTK Fight Night on March 12.

Undefeated Lowe (20-0-3, 6 KOs) faces off a yet to be announced opponent. The event airs live on ESPN+ in the US and IFL TV internationally from the University of Bolton Stadium.

Lowe has had his last four training camps out in America, but is feeling fresher than ever after spending the last few months training in his beloved hometown of Morecambe alongside Fury.

Lowe said: “I’m thrilled to be getting back in the ring. I’ve been out for 13 months so it’s been a long time coming, and I’m happy to be getting under the spotlights again.”

“I’ve been getting some good rounds in at the gym and training has been going good. My weight is good, I’m feeling fit and sharp and I’m ready for fight night.”

“It’s been great having the chance to train back at Morecambe Football Club for this camp. I’ve had my last four camps out in America, so being able to train half a mile away from your doorstep is brilliant.”

“Training at the club you support is brilliant, and hopefully one day I get a chance to fight there at the ground too. It would be a dream come true for me.”

In the main event Lewis Crocker defends his WBO European welterweight title against Deniz Ilbay. Also on the card Gary Cully meets Viktor Kotochigov for the vacant WBO European lightweight title. Among other bouts Sahir Iqbal faces Liam Wells, Jordan Reynolds makes his professional debut against Robbie Chapman, and Carl Fail enters the paid ranks.

