UFC 259 weigh-in results: Three title fights official, 1 fighter heavy

Parviz Iskenderov
Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya weighs-in at UFC 243 in Melbourne | Benjamin Cooke/Throwdown Photography

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya features three championship bouts live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday March 6 in the US, which converts to Sunday March 7 in the UK and Australia (start time here). A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

The defending light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz weighed-in at 205 for his first title defense, that serves as the main event. The challenger, reigning middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya came in at 201.

Two-division champion Amanda Nunes showed 145 for her featherweight title defense against Megan Anderson, who was 144.5. The women’s MMA battle co-headlines the event.

Petr Yan tipped the scales at 135 for the first defense of his bantamweight belt against Aljamain Sterling, who was 134.5. The contest kicks off a championship tripleheader.

Askar Askarov missed flyweight limit, showing 127 for his preliminary card bout against Joseph Benavidez, 125.5. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent and the bout proceeds at catchweight.

Get the full UFC 259 fight card and weigh-in results below.

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya fight card

Main Card

Jan Blachowicz (205) vs Israel Adesanya (201)

Amanda Nunes (145) vs Megan Anderson (144.5)

Petr Yan (135) vs Aljamain Sterling (134.5)

Islam Makhachev (156) vs Drew Dober (156)

Thiago Santos (206) vs Aleksandar Rakic (206)

Preliminary Card

Dominick Cruz (136) vs Casey Kenney (136)

Song Yadong (135.5) vs Kyler Phillips (136)

Joseph Benavidez (125.5) vs Askar Askarov (127)*

Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs Kai Kara-France (125.5)

Early Preliminary Card

Tim Elliott (125.5) vs Jordan Espinosa (126)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5) vs Carlos Ulberg (205)

Sean Brady (170.5) vs Jake Matthews (169.5)

Livinha Souza (116) vs Amanda Lemos (116)

Uros Medic (156) vs Aalon Cruz (155)

Mario Bautista (135.5) vs Trevin Jones (134.5)

*Missed weight.

