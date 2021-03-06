Search
UFC 259 start time, US, Australia, how to watch, Blachowicz vs Adesanya, full fight card

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya
UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya airs live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 6 in the US and Sunday, March 7 in Australia. The event features fifteen bouts in total with three titles contested on the night.

In the main event the current light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (27-8-0) makes the first defense of his title against undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (20-0-0), who aspires to earn the belt in the second weight class. In the co-main event the reigning women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes (20-4-0) makes the second defense of her 145-pound title against Megan Anderson (11-4-0).

Kicking off a championship tripleheader, Petr Yan (15-1-0) makes the first defense of his bantamweight title against No. 1-ranked challenger Aljamain Sterling (19-3-0). The full UFC 259 fight card can be found below.

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya start time in the United States

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya live and exclusive on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, March 6 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card is set for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live stream on ESPN+. MMA action begins on the early preliminary card, kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT also on ESPN+.

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya Australia time

Fans in Australia can watch UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya live on Main Event. The date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, February 7 at 2 pm AEDT.

The preliminary card is set for 12 pm AEDT live on ESPN on Kayo and Fight Pass. The early preliminary card begins at 10 am AEDT, also on ESPN on Kayo and Fight Pass.

UFC 259 fight card

Main Card

  • Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya – Blachowicz’s UFC light heavyweight title
  • Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson – Nunes’ UFC women’s featherweight title
  • Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Yan’s UFC bantamweight title
  • Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober
  • Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Preliminary Card

  • Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney
  • Song Yadong vs. Kyler Phillips
  • Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov
  • Rogerio Bontorin vs. Kai Kara-France

Early Preliminary Card

  • Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa
  • Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg
  • Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews
  • Livinha Souza vs. Amanda Lemos
  • Uros Medic vs. Aalon Cruz
  • Mario Bautista vs. Trevin Jones
