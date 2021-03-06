Viktor Kotochigov: Hunger is always inherent in fighters striving for the greatest goals

Viktor Kotochigov feels the result of his last fight may have been a blessing in disguise. The Kazakh lightweight prepares to face Gary Cully at MTK Fight Night on March 12.

Kotochigov (12-1, 5 KOs) takes on undefeated Cully (11-0, 5 KOs) for the vacant WBO European lightweight title. The event airs live on ESPN+ in the US and on IFL internationally from the University of Bolton Stadium.

In his previous bout last October Kotochigov came up narrowly short in a back and forth battle against Maxi Hughes. He insists he has made plenty of adjustments that will come in handy against Cully.

Kotochigov said: “I am looking forward to this fight. In preparation for the fight, we did a lot of work, with many hours in the gym and in sparring. I can safely say that I am ready for battle.

“Hunger is always inherent in fighters striving for the greatest goals. I am determined to win and prove that losing against Maxi Hughes was a blip.

“I have watched Gary Cully’s fights. We studied with my coaches his technical and tactical actions, and we know what to expect from him. I’m looking forward to a beautiful and spectacular fight that fans will love.”

In the main event Lewis Crocker defends his WBO European welterweight title against Deniz Ilbay. Also on the card, Isaac Lowe returns, Sahir Iqbal faces Liam Wells, Jordan Reynolds and Carl Fail make their pro boxing debut.