Samuel Dbili to defend WKN European super middleweight title at BFS 2 Nimes on June 5

Parviz Iskenderov
Samuel Dbili vs Branko Babachev
Samuel Dbili delivers uppercut in his WKN European super middleweight title fight against Branko Babachev | Pic: Facebook/WKN

Samuel Dbili received a new date for the first defense of his WKN European super middleweight title. The French kickboxer is set to co-headline the second edition of Boxing Fighters System (BFS 2) taking place in Nimes, France on June 5.

Dbili earned the belt by split decision against Bulgarian Branko Babachev in December 2019. He was expected to make the first defense against Lithuanian Raimonds Aukstikalnis in March 2020. The latter suffered hand injury and was forced to withdraw.

The contest against a replacement opponent, Congolese-Belgian Cauwenbergh Mbamba, didn’t go ahead after the entire event was cancelled due to pandemic.

The name of challenger taking on Samuel Dbili at BFS 2 Nimes on June 5, as well as the rest of fight card, is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The main event is set to see two-time WKN Intercontinental super welterweight champion Christian Berthely contesting for World Kickboxing Network Gold.

BFS 2 fight card

Christian Berthely vs. TBA

Samuel Dbili vs. TBA

