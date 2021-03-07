Search
UFC 259 results, Blachowicz vs Adesanya, main event, full fight card

UFC championship belt
UFC championship belt | Benjamin Cooke/Throwdown Photography

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya features a championship tripleheader live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday March 6, which makes it Sunday March 7 in Australia.

In the main event Jan Blachowicz defends his light heavyweight title against the current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. In the co-main event two-division champion Amanda Nunes defends her featherweight belt against Megan Anderson. In addition, Petr Yan defends his bantamweight strap against Aljamain Sterling. The full fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya live on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. UFC 259 live stream of preliminary bouts is available on ESPN+, starting at 5:15 pm ET / 2:15 pm PT.

UFC 259 Australia time is set for 2 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST. The PPV card is available on Main Event. The undercard airs live on ESPN on Kayo and UFC Fight Pass, starting at 9:15 am AEDT / 6:15 am AWST.

Stay tuned with UFC 259 results below.

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya results

Main Card

Jan Blachowicz def. Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-45, 49-45) – retains UFC light heavyweight title | Watch highlights

Amanda Nunes def. Megan Anderson by submission (triangle armbar, R1 at 2:03) – retains UFC women’s featherweight title | Watch ending

Aljamain Sterling def. Petr Yan by disqualification (illegal knee, R4 at 4:29) – takes UFC bantamweight title | Watch ending

Islam Makhachev def. Drew Dober by submission (arm-triangle choke, R3 at 1:37)

Aleksandar Rakic def. Thiago Santos by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)

Preliminary Card

Dominick Cruz def. Casey Kenney by split decision (28–29, 29–28, 30–27)

Kyler Phillips def. Song Yadong by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Askar Askarov def. Joseph Benavidez by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–26)

Kai Kara-France def. Rogerio Bontorin by TKO (R1 at 4:55) | Watch finish

Early Preliminary Card

Tim Elliott def. Jordan Espinosa by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–25)

Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Carlos Ulberg by KO (punches, R2 at 3:19) | Watch finish

Sean Brady def. Jake Matthews by submission (arm-triangle choke, R3 at 3:28) | Watch submission

Amanda Lemos def. Livinha Souza by TKO (R1 at 3:39)

Uros Medic def. Aalon Cruz by TKO (R1 at 1:40)

Trevin Jones def. Mario Bautista by TKO (R2 at 0:47)

