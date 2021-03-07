Search
Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya full fight video highlights from UFC 259 main event

Parviz Iskenderov
Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya in UFC 259 main event
Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya in UFC 259 main event | Pic: Twitter/UFCEspanol

Blachowicz retains light heavyweight title, Adesanya suffers first career defeat

Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya squared off in the headliner of UFC 259 live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on March 6 (March 7 in Australia and NZ). The contest featured the defending light heavyweight champion up against the reigning middleweight champion in the scheduled for five rounds championship matchup.

The pair went a full distance, producing fireworks. In the end one judge scored the fight 49-46, while two other judges had it 49-45, all in favor of Blachowicz.

You can watch Blachowicz vs Adesanya fight video highlights below.

With the win Jan Blachowicz makes the first successful defense of his light heavyweight title. He also updates his record to 28-8 and records the fifth win in a row.

Israel Adesanya drops to 20-1. He suffers the first defeat in his professional MMA career.

In the co-main event of UFC 259 two-weight champion Amanda Nunes retained her featherweight title via first-round submission of Megan Anderson. Also on the card Aljamain Sterling took bantamweight belt, after Petr Yan was disqualified in Round 4.

The full fight results from the event can be found here.

FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResultsUFC

