UFC 259 post-fight press conference video

UFC 259 post-fight press conference follows the event produced live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on March 6 (March 7 in Australia). In attendance UFC President Dana White and some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In the main event Jan Blachowicz retained his light heavyweight title by unanimous decision against Israel Adesanya (watch highlights). In the co-main event Amanda Nunes retained her featherweight belt by submission of Megan Anderson. In addition, Aljamain Sterling took bantamweight strap after Petr Yan was disqualified.

The full fight results from the event can be found here.