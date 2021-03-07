Search
Amanda Nunes submits Megan Anderson to retain featherweight title at UFC 259 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Amanda Nunes submits Megan Anderson at UFC 259
Amanda Nunes submits Megan Anderson at UFC 259 | Pic: Twitter/ufcbrasil

Two-weight champion, bantamweight and featherweight, Amanda Nunes (21-4) made the second successful defense of her 145-pound belt against Megan Anderson (11-5) in the co-headliner of UFC 259 live on pay-per-view. “The Lioness” claimed the win via triangle armbar submission at 2 minutes and 3 seconds into the very first round. Check out the video of fight ending below.

In the main event of UFC 259 Jan Blachowicz defends his light heavyweight title against the reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The full fight results from the event can be found here.

